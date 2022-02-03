Boys Basketball: Heartland defeats Griswold for first-ever MAC Shootout victory

Heartland Christian boys basketball had never won at the MAC Shootout in team history entering Thursday's game against Griswold at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

That changed when the Eagles dominated the middle portion of the game in a 56-44 win.

"I felt like defensively we played very well," head coach Larry Gray said. "It was probably our best defensive game of the year. We got some really key turnovers in the first half. ... We came out with nerves and turned the ball over the first two trips and then settled down and only had 10 for the remainder of the game, which was huge.

"... We came out with good defensive pressure in the second half, got some steals, got the offense moving. I can't say enough about my three guys. We only had three guys score. It was fun to get a win."

Junior Colton Brennan scored 23 points, including a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line. He shot 6 of 14 from the field.

Heartland led 9-9 after the first quarter, stretched the lead to 27-17 by halftime and led 48-28 by the end of the third.

Senior Anthony Khol scored 20 points after hitting four 3s, and sophomore Matt Stile added 13 for Heartland Christian.

Brennan also dished out six assists and swiped a team-high four steals, and Stile recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Heartland is now 7-10 on the season and is in action next at 7 p.m. on Monday at home against Essex.

Heartland (7-10) 9 18 21 8 -- 56

Griswold (2-14) 8 9 11 16 -- 44