 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartland dismantes Whiting in Lincoln

  • 0
Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian dismantled Whiting 57-11 with scoring from all over in the Frontier Conference Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday.

Brady Dingus led the Eagles with eight points, and after opening up a dominant 29-4 lead after the first quarter, Heartland was able to cruise and get playing time for most of the roster.

Josiah Gray added seven points, and seven others scored six points each. Dylan Sharp led on the board with 12 rebounds as the Eagles racked up 11 steals.

Heartland next plays against No. 7 College View for fifth place at Southeast Community College on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Heartland Christian (8-7) 29;16;10;2 -- 57

Whiting (0-14) 4;4;1;2 -- 11

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert