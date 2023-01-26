BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartland dismantes Whiting in Lincoln

Heartland Christian dismantled Whiting 57-11 with scoring from all over in the Frontier Conference Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday.

Brady Dingus led the Eagles with eight points, and after opening up a dominant 29-4 lead after the first quarter, Heartland was able to cruise and get playing time for most of the roster.

Josiah Gray added seven points, and seven others scored six points each. Dylan Sharp led on the board with 12 rebounds as the Eagles racked up 11 steals.

Heartland next plays against No. 7 College View for fifth place at Southeast Community College on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Heartland Christian (8-7) 29;16;10;2 -- 57

Whiting (0-14) 4;4;1;2 -- 11