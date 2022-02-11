Boys Basketball: Heartland falls to Griswold to end season

Heartland Christian boys basketball saw its season come to an end on Friday night in Griswold in a Class 1A district playoff game after losing 62-53 in overtime.

The teams were tied at 50-50 after junior Colton Brennan hit a game-tying 3 with just 20 seconds left in regulation. But, Griswold went on a 12-3 run in overtime after multiple Eagles fouled out and Brennan went down with an injury at the start of the extra period.

Heartland led 18-14 after the first quarter. During the first eight minutes there were four ties and four lead changes. Matt Stile led Heartland with eight points in the first quarter.

Griswold stormed back in the second quarter to take a 26-21 lead. The Griswold Tigers scored the final 10 points of the first half and held the Eagles to three points total in the second quarter.

At the end of the third, Griswold held a 35-31 lead and Heartland had two starters with four fouls.

Heartland found its rhythm in the fourth. With just over a minute and a half remaining. The Eagles led 45-44. Griswold captured a 50-47 lead with 20 second left before the Eagles tied the game up.

Heartland finishes the season with a 8-12 record.

Heartland (8-12) 18 3 10 19 3 -- 53

Griswold (4-16) 14 12 9 15 12 -- 62