BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartland wins big over Warriors

Heartland Christian boys basketball earned its first win of the season in dominating fashion over Whiting 58-25 to give first-year head coach Chad Beck his first win with the Eagles.

"We picked up a big win and that's always a good feeling," Beck said. "We felt like we let one slip away on Monday, so we were very eager to get back and play again."

The Eagles outscored the Warriors 38-10 in the first half to seize control of this game quickly and never let off the gas en route to a 33-point win on the road.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was junior Matt Stile with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Senior Dylan Sharp scored 14 points off the bench to go with six rebounds and two steals.

The win especially feels good to the Eagles as they now look to another road game on Friday and then play for the third consecutive day when the Eagles travel to Brownell-Talbot on Saturday.

Starting this game against the Warriors fast was a big key for the Eagles as they look to keep all players as fresh as possible for the days ahead, and with eight players contributing to the score sheet Beck was pleased with everyone's effort.

"Tonight I really wanted to focus on playing as many kids as we could," Beck said. "With two more games yet this week, we know we need to keep some fresh legs. So we really emphasized starting fast in this game so we could get our bench in the game. Anytime you can get that many kids in a game and in the stats, that always makes you feel good."

The Eagles will be back in action again on Friday when they travel to Griswold. Tip-off for that game is set for 2:30 p.m.

Whiting (0-2) 7 3 6 9 – 25

Heartland Christian (1-1) 19 19 14 6 – 58