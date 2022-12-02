 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
BOYS BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartland wins second straight, trounces Griswold

Heartland boys basketball won its second straight game on Friday afternoon, defeating Griswold 43-24 on the road on Friday afternoon. 

The Eagles held the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter and to three points in the final quarter. 

Heartland led 15-13 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Griswold closed the gap to 31-21 in the third quarter before the Eagles outscored the Tigers 12-3 in the fourth. 

Junior Matt Stile led his team with 16 points and senior Colton Brennan added 14. Stile also grabbed a team-high nine rbounds and Brennan dished out five assists and swiped three steals. 

Heartland Christian is now 2-1 on the season and will be in action next at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Brownell-Talbot. 

