 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Heartland wins second straight

  • 0
Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian boys basketball won its second straight game on Thursday night, 78-17 at home against Whiting. 

The Eagles raced out of the gates right away and led 33-6 in the first quarter and led 54-10 at halftime. Heartland outscored Whiting 24-7 in the second half. 

Junior Colton Brennan led the Eagles with 21 points, sophomore Matt Stile added 13 and senior Anthony Khol scored 11.

This is the first time this season Heartland Christian has won back-to-back games and is now 3-6. 

Heartland is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln College View (Nebraska). 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert