Boys Basketball: Heartland wins second straight

Heartland Christian boys basketball won its second straight game on Thursday night, 78-17 at home against Whiting.

The Eagles raced out of the gates right away and led 33-6 in the first quarter and led 54-10 at halftime. Heartland outscored Whiting 24-7 in the second half.

Junior Colton Brennan led the Eagles with 21 points, sophomore Matt Stile added 13 and senior Anthony Khol scored 11.

This is the first time this season Heartland Christian has won back-to-back games and is now 3-6.

Heartland is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln College View (Nebraska).