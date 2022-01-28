 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Jackets fall at home to SBL

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball fell 55-39 to Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home on Thursday night after the Warriors made their free throws to pull away late. 

T.J. trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, 25-17 at halftime and 38-27 after three quarters. SBL outscored Thomas Jefferson 17-12 in the fourth quarter. 

"We stayed after it," Thomas Jefferson head coach Donnie Johnson said. "They're fighting for 32 minutes. A couple possessions, we get some stops here and there, that's always key. And then, just little bits and pieces just finishing out that game." 

Sophomore Devin Davis scored five points, senior Austin Schubert tallied 13, junior Drake Miller tallied two, junior Jayden Kapels totaled 11, sophomore Jordan Dewaele added four and sophomore Jaden Dewale contributed four. 

Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-13 with the loss and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City Heelan. 

"You're still working and you're still doing everything right," Johnson said. "Just to know that it will break. It's just fixing those things down the stretch and at this time of year, it's one of those things that once you fine tune all those things, anything can happen in the postseason."

Sergeant Bluff Luton (6-9) 10 15 13 17 -- 55

Thomas Jefferson (1-13) 7 10 10 12 -- 39

