Boys Basketball: LC sneaks past Creston

Lewis Central boys basketball needed some late free throw to seal Thursday's home victory over Creston, but pulled it off to win 58-55.

The Titans led 19-13 after the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 36-34 after three quarters. Lewis Central outscored Creston 22-21 in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we played well in spurts and other times we fell asleep a little defensively," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "It was nice to see us step up and make some free throws in the fourth quarter, some big front ends of one-and-ones. We got just enough stops to win the game.

"It's good to get a win. They're all tough. We probably weren't as sharp as we could have been defensively tonight. I thought Creston played really hard and got us in some bad positions defensively and they play hard. We're glad to get a win."

Senior Wyatt Hatcher led the Titans with 20 points, junior Colby Souther added 13 and sophomore Cole Arnold tallied 13.

Lewis Central is in action next at 4:30 p.m.