Boys Basketball: Lewis Central drops nail bitter at Harlan

Lewis Central boys basketball had a chance to tie the game with under a second ago, but couldn't get a shot off in a 55-53 loss at Harland on Tuesday.

The Titans trailed by seven after the first quarter and six at halftime, before closing the gap in the second half.

"It was a good high school basketball," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "I thought both teams played extremely hard. Both teams were patient. We had a couple really good looks inside the last minute. We got the ball in the paint right where we wanted it and weren't able to finish the plays.

"I was really proud of how our kids played and how they competed. It was a classic Harlan-Lewis Central basketball game. It was really fun to be a part of. We came up a couple points short, but our kids did what we asked them to do and played extremely hard."

The Cyclones led 13-6 after the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime. After 16 minutes, Harlan was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. L.C. didn't earn a single trip to the charity stripe in the first half.

L.C. closed the gap to one point on multiple occasions in the first half, but Harlan hit a 3 at the end to give them a 44-40 lead.

The Titans cut the lead down to one point five times, including 54-53 with under a minute to go, but never managed to take the lead.

Lewis Central was led in scoring by Cole Arnold, who made six 3s and scored 24 points.

Lewis Central (4-4) -- 6 16 18 13 -- 53

Harlan (8-0) -- 13 15 16 11 -- 55