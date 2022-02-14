Boys Basketball: Lillie drops 42 in postseason win

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie was a man on a mission in Monday’s Class 1A District 14 quarterfinal win over Tabor Fremont-Mills, scoring 42 points and hitting seven 3s. The Falcons won 75-49.

“First of all, my teammates got me open,” Lillie said. “We were just trying to win the game and my teammates did everything for me. They passed the ball, got me open looks. We were moving the ball around and got good shots. They just happen to fall tonight.”

Falcons head coach Larry Peterson said some lineup changes took a little bit of time to get used to but he was happy with how his team played later on in the game.

“I kind of figured we might come out a little out of sorts he said,” Peterson said. “The boys played well. Obviously the second half we shot it well. At halftime I wasn’t really happy with our defense, just lack of communication. I challenged them at half time to change up the defense and talk a little more and put more pressure. They bought into that and really stepped up that second half.”

St. Albert started the game on a 14-4 run after Lillie hit a 3, converted an and-one opportunity and dished out an assist. At the end of the first quarter the Falcons led 19-11. Lillie ended up with 11 points in the quarter.

The Knights started the second quarter on a 6-2 run and outscored the Falcons 15-12, closing the gap to 31-26 by halftime.

St. Albert found its intensity again to the start the second half and went on a 8-0 run after Lillie and sophomore Jaxon Lehnen hit 3s and senior Carter White scored on a layup.

The teams traded baskets back and forth for the remainder of the third quarter until the Falcons ended on a 7-0 runs due in large part to Lille scoring five in the final minute.

St. Albert entered the fourth quarter up 54-39. The Falcons outscored the Knights 23-13 in the third.

Lillie then took over in the fourth scoring, 14 of the first 15 points and hitting four 3s. The Falcons outscored the Knights 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

“We get a lot of shots up as a team after practice,” Lillie said. “I just knew if I hit one I think a couple more are going to fall and my teammates found me and they went in tonight.”

Peterson said he was impressed with Lille’s performance and knows he can shoot the ball well.

“Colin is that kid is that kid that I’m okay with him shooting from wherever he wants,” he said. “He definitely can shoot the ball, especially when he’s feeling it like that. We’re just going to keep giving it to him and keep letting him shoot.”

White finished the game with 14 points, Lehnen added six, sophomore Luke Wettengel scored six, senior Chase Morton added four and freshman Owen Marshall hit a 3.

With the win, St. Albert is now 10-11 on the season and advances to the District 14 semifinals, where it will play Stanton at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at East Mills in Malvern.

“It’s always great to get that first (postseason) win out of the way and kind of get settled into postseason,” Peterson said. “Obviously this is a good win, but we don’t want to get too comfortable. It does not get any easier from here. The district that we’re in, I honestly think anyone can win it. We’re going to have to play well and continue to be disciplined on offense and defense.”

Fremont-Mills (8-15) 11 15 13 10 — 49

St. Albert (10-11) 19 12 23 21 — 75

Other Area Scores

Des Moines Hoover 50, Abraham Lincoln 30

Audubon 69, Riverside 67

Tri-Center 51, Woodbine 45