Des Moines Christian went on a 16-0 run that spanned through the final minutes of the first quarter and the majority of the second quarter to defeat the Vikings 47-36 in Saturday Night’s substate 7 final in Adel.

The Vikings came out with an early statement in the form of an 8-2 run to start the game. However, the Viking offense got ice cold for the rest of the first half, while the Lions went on a 16-0 run. The Vikings wouldn’t get another field goal shot down until 1:18 remained in the second quarter.

“You got to credit Des Moines Christian,” Vikings coach GG Harris said. “I thought we came out well, but they responded. After their response, we didn’t respond in the timely fashion that we needed to. We cut it down to five going into the half, but then they came out on another run. We couldn’t limit their runs and they got some things too easy on the offensive end and we didn’t create enough easy looks on our end, which made things very difficult for us.”

The Vikings would score another basket to trim the deficit down to five points as they headed into the half.

The offensive woes continued for the Vikes in the third quarter, as the Lions went on an 8-2 run to start the second half and led by as much as 11 on multiple occasions in the third quarter and early fourth quarter.

However, the Vikings pulled with five points with just 1:11 to play. However, the Lions made a dagger three as the shot clock expired with about 45 seconds left to play and the Vikings were unable to put any more points on the board for the rest of the contest.

Though this wasn’t the end this team was looking for, Harris is still proud of his team’s efforts and the commitment his seniors have given to this program.

“Our guys never stopped fighting, which is what I’m most proud of,” Harris said. “This is a senior class that has really built a strong foundation and has built something that is going to last for a long time. They knew they had a lot of work to do, and they accomplished some individual accolades along the way here. Between the team and individual stuff, they’ve definitely made their marks on AHSTW Viking basketball. I’m unbelievably proud of these seniors.

“They’ve also been great leaders for our underclassmen, we’ve talked about believing in good programs and not just good teams. Hopefully, we can honor these seniors by continuing to display great effort and good basketball in our future.”

Kyle Sternberg led the Vikings with 12 points, Brayden Lund had eight, and Cole Scheffler scored six.

Tate Platte led Des Moines Christian and all players with 18 points.

The Vikings end the season with a record of 21-3 and will graduate seven seniors. Including 1,500-point scorer Brayden Lund, 1,000-point scorer Kyle Sternberg, Cole Scheffler, Abe McIntosh, Jacob Coon, Ryan Wedemeyer, and Aidan Martin.

Des Moines Christian (18-6) 6 12 15 14 – 47

AHSTW (21-3) 8 5 12 11 – 36