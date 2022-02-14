Boys Basketball: Lund scores 1000th point in victory

AHSTW junior Brayden Lund broke the 1,000-point mark in Monday's Class 1A District 16 quarterfinal, leading the Vikings to an 85-22 win over Griswold at home.

Lund dropped 24 points and has scored 1,010 points in his career.

"He's putting himself in a position to be an all-time leading scorer in our school," head coach GG Harris said. "... He's really worked on his game inside out, worked on his ball handling and really worked on his shot. He's a dynamic scorer."

AHSTW entered the district tournament as the No. 1 seed and showed why, jumping out to a 33-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Vikings led 58-14 by halftime and 79-22 after three quarters. AHSTW outscored Griswold 6-0 in the fourth.

"We came out and instilled a defensive presence," Harris said. "We really wanted to get the tempo into transition which led to easy buckets on offense. We talked about sustaining the intensity on both ends of the court regardless of who was on the court. I really thought we did that for four quarters."

Junior Kyle Sternberg scored 19 points for AHSTW, senior Raydden Grobe added 14, sophomore Nick Denning tallied nine, junior Ryan Wedemeyer finished with nine, freshman Luke Sternberg scored five, senior Jace Peterson finished with two, junior Cole Scheffler totaled two and freshman Cael Hansen got on the scorebook with one.

Sheffler and Kyle Sternberg both dished out five assists, Kyle Sternberg grabbed 12 rebounds to record a double-double and 10 different players swiped at least one steal.

AHSTW is now 21-1 on the season and will be in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at home against Audubon in the Class 1A District 15 semifinal.

"The post season is a whole new season," Harris said. "You kind of feel like when you get off to the right start everyone is confident, you see the ball go in the hole. We we're able to play all 15 guys. A lot of love there for everybody."

Griswold (4-17) 9 5 8 0 -- 22

AHSTW (21-1) 33 25 21 6 -- 85