Boys Basketball: Lynx bounce back against West

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball bounced back from it's first in-state loss of the season on Tuesday with a 63-39 victory at Sioux City West.

A.L. jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lynx led 38-14 at halftime and 49-28 after three quarters.

"Our guys came out ready to play defensively" A.L. head coach Jason Isaacson said. "They really did a great job on some good guards for West. JR Knauss defended there top guy very well. Creighton Bracker was amazing on the boards. He had 15 rebounds, 10 in the first half. Was proud of how they bounced back on the road after a tough loss."

Senior Jaxson Jones led the team with 15 points, senior Jamison Gruber scored 12, freshman Griff Rardin added 12 and senior Jake Duffey tallied 10.

Abraham Lincoln is now 12-3 after the win and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Sioux City East.

Abraham Lincoln (12-3) 22 16 11 14 -- 63

Sioux City West (4-9) 7 7 14 11 -- 39