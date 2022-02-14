 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Lynx fall to Huskies

  • 0
AL Logo

Abraham Lincoln logo

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball suffered a loss at home on Monday night to Des Moines Hoover after scoring only 18 points in the first three quarters.

The Lynx lost 50-30. The Huskies are now the winners of six straight.

"We weren't ready to play," head coach Jason Isaacson said. "I did a poor job preparing us. It was just a bad night, so we will watch it again and learn from it and move forward."

Hoover led 9-7 after the first quarter, 31-12 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters. A.L. outscored the Huskies 12-5 in the fourth.

Hoover junior Chase Henderson led all players with 22 points, hitting four 3s, including three in the second quarter.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at home against Grand Island, Nebraska, in AL's final regular-season game.

Hoover (14-6) 9 22 14 5 -- 50

Abraham Lincoln (14-5) 7 5 6 12 -- 30

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert