Boys Basketball: Lynx fall to Huskies

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball suffered a loss at home on Monday night to Des Moines Hoover after scoring only 18 points in the first three quarters.

The Lynx lost 50-30. The Huskies are now the winners of six straight.

"We weren't ready to play," head coach Jason Isaacson said. "I did a poor job preparing us. It was just a bad night, so we will watch it again and learn from it and move forward."

Hoover led 9-7 after the first quarter, 31-12 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters. A.L. outscored the Huskies 12-5 in the fourth.

Hoover junior Chase Henderson led all players with 22 points, hitting four 3s, including three in the second quarter.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at home against Grand Island, Nebraska, in AL's final regular-season game.

Hoover (14-6) 9 22 14 5 -- 50

Abraham Lincoln (14-5) 7 5 6 12 -- 30