Boys Basketball: Lynx soar past Heelan

Abraham Lincoln boys basketball played their most complete game according to head coach Jacob Isaacson in an 84-44 win over Sioux City Heelan on the road on Saturday.

A.L. led 18-7 after the first quarter, 36-18 at halftime and 56-33 after three quarters. The Lynx outscored the Crusaders 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

“We were really efficient and shared the ball,” Isaacson said. “Defensively we were really locked in from the start. ... They’re a good team and they had won six in a row. To come up here on the road and play like that was really nice to see. The guys are taking some steps together as a group. It was good to see them come out and play really well.”

Senior Jake Duffy scored seven straight points in the second quarter to help stretch the lead to double digits.

Isaacson said he was also impressed with the play from senior Jamison Gruber.

“He was a good floor general tonight,” he said. “He really set up guys and got some guys some easy buckets.”

Josh Dix led A.L. with 15 points, Gruber and J.R. Knauss scored 13 a piece, sophomore Jayden Calabro tallied 12 and Duffey totaled 11.

A.L. is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City North.

Abraham Lincoln 18 18 20 28 — 84

Heelan 7 11 15 11 — 44