Boys Basketball: Monarchs upset Titans, end LC's season

HARLAN — Lewis Central boys basketball held Denison-Schleswig to just 19 points in the first half and 48 overall, but struggled finishing at the rim and rebounding in a 48-36 loss at Harlan on Monday in the Class 3A Substate 8 quarterfinals.

The L.C. Titans defeated the Monarchs 50-37 earlier in the season.

“I thought (we) played really hard like they have all year,” Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. “I thought we played really, really well defensively like we have all year. We didn’t rebound the ball very well offensively or defensively in the first half. I thought we had some opportunities. But, I thought the kids gave everything.

“We just didn’t score enough points. Credit to Denison. They played really well defensively and I think their length bothered us around the rim. Some of finishes that we get in around the basket we didn’t get tonight. That was because of their length.”

Denison-Schleswig started the game on an 8-2 run before Lewis Central closed the first quarter on a 12-4 run. The run was started by a 3 from senior Nicholas Miller and ended with another perimeter shot from sophomore Cole Arnold. Junior Colby Souther scored four points during the run.

Arnold hit another 3 to open the second quarter, and Souther hit a free throw, but the Monarchs closed the second on a 7-2 run to close the game to 20-19 entering halftime.

The third quarter started as a back-and-forth slug fest that featured four lead changes and one tie, but Denison-Schleswig went on an 11-4 run to end the quarter to take an eight point lead.

Arnold started the fourth quarter with a traditional three-point play and Souther scored despite contact the next trip down. The two teams traded baskets through the middle of the quarter.

But in the last two minutes Lewis Central committed three turnovers in its final six possessions and missed field goals on the other three. The Monarchs went 8 of 10 from the charity stripe to close the game out.

“I’m disappointed for the kids. It wasn’t what we anticipated,” Miller said. “We knew it was going to be tough. Denison is a well-coached team. They’ve played well this year, too. Pretty much any team in the substate was splitting hairs as far as who was going to come out on top. We just didn’t play really well tonight and that was due in part to them. They made it hard on us and we just didn’t make enough plays.”

Arnold led the team with 15 points, Souther finished with five, senior Wyatt Hatcher scored four, senior JC Dermody tallied four, senior Nick Miller added four and senior Trenton Johnette collected four.

This was the final game for six Lewis Central seniors – Hatcher, Dermody, Miller, Johnerre, Devin Nailor and Bryce Walker.

The Titans finish the season with a 13-8 record.

Denison-Schleswig (14-9) 12 7 13 16 -- 48

Lewis Central (13-8) 14 6 7 10 -- 36