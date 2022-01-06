Boys Basketball: Omaha Christian downs Heartland

Heartland Christian boys and girls basketball fell to Omaha Christian at home on Thursday night with the girls losing 51-10 and the boys falling 65-46.

The girls trailed 24-1 after the first quarter, 30-4 at halftime and 43-6 after three quarter. Omaha Christian outscored Heartland 8-5 in the fourth.

Sophomore Vanessa Nava led the Eagles with four points, junior Mady Jundt scored three, freshman Grace Steinmetz added two and freshman Jules Thomas tallied one.

The Heartland boys led 14-9 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime. Omaha Christian exploded on offense in the third quarter to take a 38-36 lead and outscored the Eagles 27-10 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Anthony Khol scored 20 points to lead Heartland, sophomore Matt Stile and junior Colton Brennan added 10 a piece, junior Bronx Fetter tallied five and Max King scored one.

Khol and Stile both recorded a double-double, grabbing 14 and 10 rebounds respectively.

Heartland is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Cedar Bluffs.