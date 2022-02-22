Boys Basketball: OT buzzerbeater ends Cards season

Treynor boys basketball looked to be on its way to a substate final, leading Red Oak by eight with just over two minutes to go during the Class 2A District 16 championship Tuesday night in Council Bluffs. But, turnovers on three straight possessions allowed the Tigers to crawl back into the game.

Red Oak hit a 3 at the buzzer of regulation to force overtime and scored at the buzzer again in overtime to defeat Treynor 65-63.

“The two banked in 3s were big shots for them and I thought we probably guarded pretty well on those,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. … I thought we played great against a really physical team. I thought we were good on both ends.”

Treynor led Red Oak 47-39 with 2:09 left in the game when the Tigers scored two quick baskets in 30 seconds to trim the lead to 49-44 with just over a minute and a half left. Another quick score by Red Oak cut the deficit to three with 1:08 left.

After being fouled, Treynor went 1 of 2 from the free throw line on the next trip down, and Red Oak scored at the rim to make the score 50-48 with 44.8 seconds left.

Cardinal sophomore Jace Tams went 2 of 2 from the line the next trip down, and the Tigers struggled to find a look at the basket, leading head coach Barb Lombard to call a time out down 52-48 with 17.8 seconds left.

Red Oak scored quickly out of the time out, and Treynor struggled to inbound the ball, calling a timeout of its own with 6.8 seconds left and a 52-50 lead. Red Oak fouled Treynor with 5.3 seconds left after the inbound.

Treynor had a chance to put the game on ice from the charity stripe, but only made one of two, leaving the door open for Red Oak.

Disaster almost struck for Red Oak on the next play. The Tigers nearly turned the ball over on the inbound pass, but were able to recover and find sophomore Hunter Gilleland in the corner, who banked in a 3 to tie the game and force the extra frame. The teams traded baskets in overtime, but a 5-0 run and a missed three throw gave Red Oak a 63-60 lead with 31.5 seconds left.

Treynor senior Davin Rucker tied the game up with a 3 with 11.5 seconds remaining, but Red Oak senior Baylor Bergren drove the lane and scored at the buzzer to give Red Oak the win.

Treynor started the game hot, going on a 9-2 run ending with a 3 by Tams. But Red Oak hit two 3s to close the first quarter, making the score 11-8.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth slugfest that featured four lead changes and a tie. Red Oak started on a 5-1 run and took the lead on a 3 before Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz scored five straight off a pair of free throws and a shot behind the arc. Junior Ethan Dickerson scored at the rim to stretch the lead to six.

The teams traded 3s before the Tigers went on a 7-0 run to take the lead back. Dickerson scored one more time before the end of the half to recapture the lead for the Cardinals.

Red Oak founds its groove in the third quarter, starting the second half on a 7-2 run, leading to a Treynor time out.

Treynor started the fourth quarter hot and eventually pulled out to an eight-point lead after Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz hit back-to-back 3s, giving the Cardinals a 42-34 lead with 6:16 left in the game.

Treynor and Red Oak traded baskets until the two-minute mark of the game.

This was the final game for four Treynor seniors -- Cole Dooley, Steven Sausedo, Rucker and Schwartz.

“Our group this year, everyone says this is the year they’re going to get Treynor,” Rucker said. “And, we won 19 games. You don’t do that without some really good seniors and especially Thomas and Davin. They were great and they were great tonight and they’ve been great all year and they’ve been excellent leaders.”

Schwartz led Treynor with 27 points.

Red Oak (17-7) 8 15 10 20 12 -- 65

Treynor (19-4) 11 13 10 19 10 -- 63