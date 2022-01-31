 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Path to state revealed for boys basketball teams

Basketball graphic
METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Boys basketball teams across the state now know their path to the state tournament after postseason substate and district assignments were released. 

Thomas Jefferson is the the Class 4A Substate 1 bracket along with Ankeny, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West and Waukee. 

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln is in Class 4A Substate 8 with Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, West Des Moines Dowling, Johnston and Norwalk.

St. Albert is in Class 1A District 14 with Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, Essex, Tabor Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Sidney, Corning Southwest Valley and Stanton.

Glenwood and Lewis Central are in Class 3A Substate 8 with Atlantic, Sioux City Heelan, Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Perry.

Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW, Heartland Christian and Riverside are in Class 1A District 15 with Audubon, Anita CAM, Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Nodaway Valley. 

Tri-Center is in the Class 1A District 16 with Westside Ar-We-Va, Dunlap Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, Logan-Magnolia, Paton-Churdan, Mondamin West Harrison and Woodbine, 

Underwood and Treynor are in Class 2 District 16 with Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak and Shenandoah. 

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

