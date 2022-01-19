 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Rams stage comeback against Falcons

Glenwood Logo.jpg

Glenwood Rams

Glenwood boys basketball overcame a 16-point deficit on Tuesday against St. Albert in a 79-76 overtime victory at home.

The Falcons of St. Albert led 23-11 after the first quarter and 44-33 at halftime before the Rams started to mount their comeback. 

Glenwood cut the deficit to 52-50 by the end of the third before tying the game at 62-62 by the end of regulation. 

The Rams started overtime on a 9-0 run and hit some key free throws to secure the win. 

St. Albert's Colin Lillie hit a couple of 3s early in the first quarter to give his team a 13-4 lead with just under four minutes left in the first quarter before the Falcons sank a couple more long range shot to stretch the lead to 19-4. 

DJ Weilage scored nine for St. Albert in the first quarter. 

Glenwood started the second half on a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to two points with four minutes left in the third. 

The Rams tied the game at 60-60 with 3:09 left in the game and took the lead with 34.8 second left in the game. 

St. Albert tied the game up when Carter White hit a layup with 10 seconds to go. 

Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 21 points, Zac Kelsey scored 19 and Logyn Eckheart recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

Weilage led St. Albert with 20 points, White scored 14, Lillie added 12 and Chast Morton finished with 12. 

St. Albert drops to 5-8 with the loss and Glenwood is now 7-5. 

St. Albert plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Denison-Schleswig. 

