Boys Basketball Recap: Riverside, Tri-Center earn wins

Riverside and Tri-Center boys basketball teams picked up wins on Thursday night. The Bulldogs of Riverside defeated Shenandoah 56-35 and Tri-Center eked out a 55-54 win on the road at Woodbine.

Heartland Christian was also in action and fell to Omaha Parkview Christian 66-42 on the road.

Riverside 56, Shenandoah 35

Riverside outscored Shenandoah 21-4 in the second quarter to take a 31-9 lead at halftime and never looked back.

The Bulldogs led 50-22 after three quarters.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the team with 16 points, junior Aiden Bell scored 14 and junior Ayden Salais added 12.

Salais also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Jeppesen swiped five steals.

Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Treynor.

Shenandoah (1-7) 5 4 13 13 -- 35

Riverside (5-4) 10 21 19 6 -- 56

Riverside: Jeppesen 16, Bell 14, Salais 12, McCready 5. Rieken 4, Kremkoski 4, Alff 1, Hough 1

Tri-Center 55, Woodbine 54

Tri-Center held on for a 55-54 win a late rally from Woodbine.

The Trojans of Tri-Center trailed by one at halftime but outscored the Tigers 16-10 in the third to take a 44-39 lead. Woodbine tried to pull a late rally but fell short.

Junior Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 17 points, senior Jaxon Johnson scored 10 and senior Jaxyn Valadez added nine.

Valadez and junior Kent Elliott grabbed eight rebounds apiece and Turner dished out eight assists.

Tri-Center played on Friday night at home against Missouri Valley but the game ended after the print deadline.

Tri-Center (3-2) 18 10 16 11 -- 55

Woodbine (2-3) 9 20 10 15 -- 54

Tri-Center: Turner 17, Johnson 10, Valadez 9, Dahir 8, Elliott 6, Murley 3, Carman 2

Woodbine: Hoefer 20, Gruver 12, Reisz 8, Freund 6, Bantam 6, Smith 2

Parkview Christian 66, Heartland 42

Heartland Christian junior Colton Brennan dropped 19 points against Parkview Christian but the Patriots used an explosive offense to pull away.

Parkview led 17-9 after the first quarter, 35-18 at halftime and 50-25 after three.

The Eagles outscored the Patriots 17-16 in the final eight minutes.

Senior Anthony Kohl scored 16 points and Brennan and Kohl grabbed eight rebounds each.

Heartland Christian is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at home against Omaha Christian.

Heartland Christian (2-5) 9 9 7 17 -- 42

Parkview Christian (4-0) 17 18 15 16 -- 66

Heartland: Brennan 19, Khol 16, Anderson 3, King 2, Stile 2