Boys Basketball: Riverside falls to Audubon in first round

Riverside boys basketball held a lead for most of Monday's Class 1A District 15 home quarterfinal, but allowed Audubon to rally late in a 69-67 loss.

The loss ends the Bulldogs season with a 12-10 record.

Audubon defeated Riverside 58-43 in Audubon on Dec. 14 and Riverside defeated Audubon 62-58 at home on Jan. 24.

"I knew it would be tough," head coach Nick Kroon said. "... I anticipated a pretty good game. I don't know if I anticipated it to be that high scoring again. I guess it was just kind of sad. You have visions of moving on and getting the W. But credit to them. They just made one more baskets than us."

The game featured 15 lead changes and nine ties.

Riverside scored 23 points in the first eight minutes to take a 23-19 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Audubon closed the gap to 39-37 by halftime.

The Bulldogs responded and stretched the lead back out to 51-48 by the end of the third, but the Wheelers outscored them 21-16 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Riverside sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the Bulldogs with 24 points, junior Aiden Bell scored 23, junior Ayden Salais scored 11 and sophomore Mason McCready added nine.

Audubon's Jackson Desit finished with 25 and hit six 3s.

Salais also dished out nine assists.

"There was a lot of highlights," Kroon said about the season. "At the start of the year we had to play four new starters. ... To me the highlight overall was finishing 12-10 and having back-to-back winning seasons is a pretty big deal for Riverside. Hats off to our kids."

Audubon (9-13) 19 18 11 21 -- 69

Riverside (12-10) 23 16 12 16 -- 67