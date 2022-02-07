Boys Basketball: Slow start costs TJ

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball fell 48-42 to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road on Monday after falling behind 19-9 in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets battled back to close the gap to 23-17 by halftime and 35-31 at the end of the third quarter. T.J. couldn't finish the rally in the fourth.

Austin Schubert led the team with 11, Victor Atupra added eight, Drake Miller tallied seven, Reese Schlotfeld earned five, Jaden Dewaele collected four, Jayden Kapels finished with two and Jaiden Adams scored two points.

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-18 on the season and will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Treynor.

Thomas Jefferson (1-18) 9 8 14 11 -- 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-10) 19 4 12 24 -- 48