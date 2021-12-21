Boys basketball: Slow starts costs Falcons

St. Albert boys basketball fell behind 19-10 in the first quarter and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 62-56 loss at Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday.

The Falcons did show some fight and narrowed the gap to 51-47 after the third quarter.

"The first half they just jumped out on us," head coach Larry Peterson said. "We didn't handle the pressure very well, but we adjusted well at halftime. We came out and outscored them in the second half."

The Falcons outscored the Knights 15-8 in the second half but never came closer than four.

"Our guys fight," Peterson said. "There's no doubt. They're pretty tough and we fought back and just could never really get any closer than four. They made a couple free throws at the end.

"Their size bothered us. We struggled a lot with their pressure in the first half. Everything was around the basket that we struggled with. Just their size and physicality."

Kuemper led 19-10 after the first quarter, 43-32 at halftime and 51-47 after three quarters. The Knights outscored the Falcons 11-9 in the final eight minutes.

Carter White led St. Albert in scoring with 14 points, Colin Lillie and DJ Weilage added 13 each and Chase Morton finished with 10.

St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at home against Red Oak.

"We're not a big team by any means," Peterson said. "Our kids our fighters. This is kind of what we do. We play this grinder schedule. We're one of the smallest 1A schools in the state.

"We're showing that we can play with these guys and we can get it done. We just have to find the consistency for a full game night in and night out. We'll get there."