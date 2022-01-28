Boys Basketball: St. Albert falls to Atlantic

St. Albert boys basketball lost to Atlantic 57-43 on Friday night at home.

Atlantic led 12-8 after the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters.

Colin Lillie scored six, DJ Weilage finished with seven, Nate Kay tallied three, Carter White led the team with nine, Chase Morton contributed two, Adyn Hill added two, Jaxon Lehnen totaled six and Alex Gast collect six.

St. Albert falls to 7-9 on the season and will be in action next 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Logan-Magnolia.

Atlantic (5-11) 12 11 5 29 -- 57

St. Albert (7-9) 8 13 10 12 -- 43