 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: St. Albert falls to Atlantic

  • 0
St. Albert Logo

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert boys basketball lost to Atlantic 57-43 on Friday night at home. 

Atlantic led 12-8 after the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 40-31 after three quarters. 

Colin Lillie scored six, DJ Weilage finished with seven, Nate Kay tallied three, Carter White led the team with nine, Chase Morton contributed two, Adyn Hill added two, Jaxon Lehnen totaled six and Alex Gast collect six. 

St. Albert falls to 7-9 on the season and will be in action next 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Logan-Magnolia. 

Atlantic (5-11) 12 11 5 29 -- 57

St. Albert (7-9) 8 13 10 12 -- 43

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert