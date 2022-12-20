BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Albert falls to Kuemper; boys basketball wrap up

Carroll Kuemper 89, St. Albert 52: Kuemper jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back during Tuesday's game in Council Bluffs.

The Knights led 27-14 after the first quarter, 48-23 at halftime and 70-38 after three quarters. Kuemper outscored St. Albert 19-14 in the final quarter.

Jaxson Lehnen led St. Albert with 18 point and Luke Wettengel added 13.

St. Albert is now 2-6 on the season.

Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54 (OT): Glenwood senior Caden Johnson hit a 3 near the end of regulation to send Tuesday's game at home into overtime where the Rams pulled away.

Lewis Central led 11-7 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 39-34 after three quarters. Glenwood outscored Lewis Central 14-9 in the fourth quarter.

Lewis Central junior Nash Paulson led the Titans with 14 points and senior Colby Souther added 13.

Glenwood senior Risto Lappala led the Rams with 16 points, senior Logyn Eckheart added 10 and junior Kayden Anderson finished with 10.

Lewis Central is now 4-4 on the season and Glenwood is 6-2.

Heartland Christian 51, Griswold 44: Heartland Christian earned the home victory on Tuesday night after Matt Stile dropped 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds on a 9 of 15 shooting night.

Heartland led 11-6 after the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 36-35 after three quarters. Heartland outscored Griswold 15-9 in the fourth quarter.

Colton Brennan scored 16 points.

Heartland Christian is now 4-3 on the season.

Sioux City North 62, Thomas Jefferson 55: Thomas Jefferson fell to 0-9 on the season.

No stats were available from the game.

Treynor 73, Riverside 47: Treynor picked up the road win after four players scored in double figures.

Treynor led 19-6 after the first quarter, 37-19 at halftime and 56-37 after three quarters. Treynor outscored Riverside 17-10 in the final quarter.

Jace Tams led the Cardinals with 23 points, Ethan Konz scored 14, Ethan Dickerson added 12 and Corbin Thien tallied 10.

Aiden Bell scored a team-high 21 points for Riverside.

Treynor is now 5-2 on the season and Riverside is 2-4.

Underwood 76, Tri-Center 52: Underwood picked up the road win after senior Alex Ravlin and junior Mason Boothby both scored 15 points.

Underwood led 26-16 after the first quarter, 46-26 at halftime and 60-45 after three quarters. The Eagles outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the final quarter.

Junior Jack Vanfossan added 12 for Underwood and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Boothby dished out six assists.

Underwood is now 6-1 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 5-3.