Boys Basketball: Titans clinch share of conference crown

Lewis Central boys basketball upset Class 3A No. 5 Harlan, 53-43, on Friday night at home to clinch a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference regular-season title.

"Our guys defended with great intensity all night long," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "... We had some guys step up and make some big baskets early in the game.

"... Then I was pleased with how we shot free throws down the stretch. That's been kind of an Achilles heel for us all year, but we were able to make them in the fourth quarter and hold on to win"

Harlan defeated Lewis Central earlier in the year 55-53.

On Friday night, Lewis Central led 12-8 after the first quarter, 30-17 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters.

Sophomore Cole Arnold led Lewis Central with 14 points, senior Wyatt Hatcher finished with 12, and Colby Souther tallied nine.

"It's Harlan, Lewis Central," Miller said. "It's always a great game. It was a great crowd tonight. We appreciated all the support from Harlan people and Lewis Central fans and alumni. We had a super crowd that came out tonight. I just really appreciate everyone's support."

Lewis Central is now 11-6 on the season and will be in action next at 2:30 p.m. today against Elkhorn North at the Mid-America Center as part of the MAC Shootout.

This was the final conference game of the season for the Titans.

Harlan (13-4) 8 9 16 10 -- 43

Lewis Central (11-6) 12 18 10 13 -- 53