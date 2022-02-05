 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Titans clinch share of conference crown

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys basketball upset Class 3A No. 5 Harlan, 53-43, on Friday night at home to clinch a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference regular-season title.

"Our guys defended with great intensity all night long," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "... We had some guys step up and make some big baskets early in the game.

"... Then I was pleased with how we shot free throws down the stretch. That's been kind of an Achilles heel for us all year, but we were able to make them in the fourth quarter and hold on to win"

Harlan defeated Lewis Central earlier in the year 55-53.

On Friday night, Lewis Central led 12-8 after the first quarter, 30-17 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters.

Sophomore Cole Arnold led Lewis Central with 14 points, senior Wyatt Hatcher finished with 12, and Colby Souther tallied nine.

"It's Harlan, Lewis Central," Miller said. "It's always a great game. It was a great crowd tonight. We appreciated all the support from Harlan people and Lewis Central fans and alumni. We had a super crowd that came out tonight. I just really appreciate everyone's support."

People are also reading…

Lewis Central is now 11-6 on the season and will be in action next at 2:30 p.m. today against Elkhorn North at the Mid-America Center as part of the MAC Shootout.

This was the final conference game of the season for the Titans. 

Harlan (13-4) 8 9 16 10 -- 43

Lewis Central (11-6) 12 18 10 13 -- 53

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert