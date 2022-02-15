Boys Basketball: Titans down Rams in OT to cap regular season

Lewis Central boys basketball ended the regular season on Tuesday with a 60-58 overtime victory at Glenwood.

The Titans finish the regular season with a record of 13-7 and Glenwood drops to 10-10.

Glenwood jumped out to an early start, taking a 17-4 lead after the first quarter.

The Rams led 29-16 at halftime and 41-31 after three quarters.

Lewis Central rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore Glenwood 17-7 in the fourth and outscored them 12-10 in the overtime.

Lewis Central is in action next at 8 p.m. on Monday in the Class 3A Substate 8 quarterfinals at Harlan against Denison-Schleswig.

Glenwood is in action next at 7 p.m. on Monday also in the Class 3A Substate 8 quarterfinals against Carroll on the road.

Lewis Central (13-7) 4 12 15 7 12 -- 60

Glenwood (10-10) 17 12 12 7 10 -- 58