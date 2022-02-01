Boys Basketball: Titans fall in defensive battle

Lewis Central boys basketball fell in a defensive battle on Tuesday night at Blair, Nebraska, 44-39.

The Blair Bears took a 11-8 lead after the first quarter before the Titans closed the gap to 21-19 by halftime.

Blair extended its lead back to 33-28 by the end of the third. Both teams scored 11 in the fourth quarter.

"It was close throughout," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "We had a few crucial turnovers at inopportune times. We just had some careless turnovers. We weren't getting pressured, just turnovers at inopportune times.

"I thought we guarded fantastic. Some of their possessions were 50 seconds long. We guarded the whole time. I thought we played really well defensively. We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds in the first half that hurt us, but it was just a game of a few possessions. I don't think we played bad, we just didn't make enough plays to win."

Lewis Central is now 8-5 after the loss and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Harlan.

Sophomore Cole Arnold led the Titans with 12 points and senior Wyatt Hatcher, senior JC Dermody and senior Nick Miller all added six.

Lewis Central 8 11 9 11 -- 39

Blair 11 10 12 11 -- 44