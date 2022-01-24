 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Titans fall late against Heelan

  • Updated
  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys basketball lost to Sioux City Heelan 54-52 on Saturday night at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

Both teams scored 12 in the first quarter before L.C. took a 24-22 lead by halftime.

The Titans stretched the lead to 33-30 by the end of the third, but Heelan pulled ahead in the fourth and then making some key defensive stops and free throws down the stretch.

Heelan sophomore Matt Noll led the Crusaders with 19 points, and junior Carter Kuehl scored 16.

No stats were available for Lewis Central.

The Titans drop to 6-4 with the loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert