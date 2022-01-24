Boys Basketball: Titans fall late against Heelan

Lewis Central boys basketball lost to Sioux City Heelan 54-52 on Saturday night at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

Both teams scored 12 in the first quarter before L.C. took a 24-22 lead by halftime.

The Titans stretched the lead to 33-30 by the end of the third, but Heelan pulled ahead in the fourth and then making some key defensive stops and free throws down the stretch.

Heelan sophomore Matt Noll led the Crusaders with 19 points, and junior Carter Kuehl scored 16.

No stats were available for Lewis Central.

The Titans drop to 6-4 with the loss.