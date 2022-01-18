Boys Basketball: Titans pull away in second half against Monarchs

Lewis Central led 13 to 11 in the first quarter, the game was tied 22-22 at halftime before taking a 36-25 lead by the third quarter. The Titans outscored the Monarchs 14-12 in the final quarter.

"I thought we played very, very well defensively, especially in the second half," L.C. head coach Dan Miller said. "We were solid on the defensive end. We were really pleased with how we executed the defensive game plan. It's hard to win on the road against a team that we were tied with in the conference and be able to win the way we did is a credit to our guys."