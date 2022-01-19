 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: TJ boys fall in tough battle

Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball had a shot to tie the game up with under 10 seconds remaining on Tuesday at Sioux City West, but fell 71-67.

TJ led 34-31 thanks to Austin Schubert scoring 13 in the first half. He finished with 21.

"They played very well," Yellow Jacket head coach Donnie Johnson said about his team. "On both end they really got after it and it became a possession game. Every possession counts and you have to make sure you take care of the ball and get the stops."

Devin Davis scored eight points, Jaden Adams finished with seven, Victor Atupra tallied one, Drake Miller added eight, Jayden Kapels totaled four, Jordan Dewaele added 13 and Reese Schlotfeld totaled two.

Thomas Jefferson is now 1-9 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at home.

