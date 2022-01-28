Boys Basketball: TJ falls at Le Mars

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball struggled on Friday night at Le Mars in a 71-24 loss after Caleb Dreckman scored 20 for the Bulldogs and Konnor Calhoun scored 19.

Le Mars had 13 different players score at least two points.

"In the first quarter we actually played pretty good," T.J. head coach Donnie Johnson said. "In the second quarter they just kind of got after it. Their size kind of took its toll on us on the inside, kind of opened up some things for them."

Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-14 with the loss and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City Heelan.

No stats were available for Thomas Jefferson.

"We just have to match the toughness inside and battle," Johnson said. "Regardless of size. We're doing the things to try to get those stops. It has to be a collective effort. When you're battling a post player of that size everyone has to do it collectively."