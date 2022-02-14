Boys Basketball: Treynor edges TJ

Treynor boys basketball saw junior Ethan Dickerson and senior Thomas Schwartz combine for 45 points in a 67-54 win over Thomas Jefferson at home on Saturday.

Treynor led 17-11 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 38-26 by halftime.

The Yellow Jackets rebounded in the third to close the deficit to 49-46, but the Cardinals ended the game on an 18-8 run.

Dickerson posted a double-double scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Schwartz scored 21 points, sophomore Jace Tame added eight and senior Davin Rucker added five.

No state were available for T.J.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Class 4A Substate 1 bracket at Waukee.

Treynor will play next at 8 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of Clarinda and Shenandoah at home in the Class 2A Substate 8 bracket.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.