BOYS BASKETBALL: Treynor falls to SC Heelan

Treynor boys basketball fell to Sioux City Heelan on Thursday night at home after being outscored by 18 points in the second half to fall 78-60.

Treynor held a 22-20 lead after the first quarter but the Crusaders tied it at 35-35 entering the halftime. Heelan then went on a run in the third quarter to take a 58-48 lead. The Cardinals were outscored 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Jace Tams led Treynor with 32 points and senior Ethan Dickerson added 14 points.

Tams and Konz also led the Cardinals in rebounds with seven each and junior Karson Elwood dished out a team high four assists and swiped two steals. Dickerson also led Treynor in blocks with three.

Treynor is now 0-1 on the season.