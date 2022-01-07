Boys Basketball: Treynor holds off late Underwood rally

Treynor boys basketball led by 18 points at halftime on Friday night at home against Underwood.

But, the Eagles cut the deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter to give themselves a chance. The Cardinals held on to win 56-45 to stay in second place in the Western Iowa Conference and one game out of first place.

“I thought that early, first half especially, we were really disciplined,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “I thought we got away from that a little bit in the second half and the pace wasn’t exactly where we wanted it to be. The second quarter was really good.”

Treynor is now 8-1 with the win, and Underwood drops to 8-2.

Underwood started the game on a 6-2 run after sophomore Jack Vanfossan hit a 3, but the Cardinals closed the first quarter on a 12-3 run.

Treynor junior Ethan Dickerson scored 10 points in the first quarter, and sophomore Jace Tams converted a four-point play at the buzzer to give the Cardinals a 14-9 lead after eight minutes.

Treynor continued to roll in the second quarter. Sophomore Jace Tams, senior Davin Rucker and senior Thomas Schwartz all hit 3s at the end of the second quarter as part of a 12-0 run to give their team a 30-12 lead.

Underwood went on a 9-4 in the first half of the third quarter after Vanfossan and sophomore Mason Boothby hit 3s to close the gap to 34-21.

Another 3 by Boothby cut the lead to 10-points, but the Cardinals ended the game on a 5-0 run with buckets from Dickerson and sophomore Karson Elwood to take a 43-28 lead into the final quarter.

Treynor extended its lead to 51-31 after 3s from Schwarts and Tams but Underwood responded when Ravlin scored eight unanswered as part of a 10-0 run for the Eagles.

Tams hit a 3 to end the run for Treynor with less than two minutes left in the game. The Cardinals closed the game out at the line.

Ravlin led all players with 17 points, and Vanfossan added 14.

“I thought we played hard,” Underwood head coach Brad Blum said. “We might not have played the smartest at times. We didn’t necessarily execute the best and they took advantage of the opportunities when they were given them.”

Dickerson led Treynor with 16, and Tams finished with 13.

“It feels pretty good, but I feel like we could have probably finished a little better,’ Dickerson said.

Underwood (8-2) 9 3 16 17 -- 56

Treynor (8-1) 14 16 13 13 -- 45