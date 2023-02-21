The Treynor Cardinals are heading back to a sub-state final with a 63-53 win over Underwood at Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs Tuesday night.

The Eagles hung around early, but a 14-4 Cardinals run turned a two-point lead into twelve just like that.

“I think what was working was just screening and then sealing, and just knowing when to seal and when to screen so we can get back cuts,” said Cardinals senior Ethan Dickerson, who finished with 10 points.

Ethan Konz drained a trio of threes and Alan Young added two more. Dickerson, meanwhile, was getting it done in the post with scoring (nine first-half points) and blocks.

But Underwood was able to minimize the damage, trimming a 16-point deficit down to 37-24 at the break.

Regardless, the Eagles were unable to get back within single digits once, though they often cut the deficit down to 10.

“Anytime you’re in that situation, defense is usually the key,” Cardinals head coach Scott Rucker said. “Not so sure it necessarily was tonight, but we always seemed to hit that shot when we needed to or get a foul and go to the free throw line. But more often than not, we hit an outside shot. And from that standpoint, I was happy with our moxie we showed to withstand (their runs) because they were common. And they had some momentum there a couple times.”

Having more than one option — Konz, Young and Jace Tams all made at least two threes each — is the difference from being “okay” offensively and being “really difficult to defend.”

“We’ve started to shoot the ball better, but I think mostly we’ve gotten better shots. And your percentage goes up when you shoot better, but really proud of guys like Karson (Elwood) and Allan, who have made themselves into much better shooters this year. They put they put in the time and it shows. They’re not the only ones, Aaron (Ehmke) has put in the time and he’s a capable shooter. And obviously, Jace and Konz are the ones that everybody knows about.”

For Treynor, making it back to a sub-state final after ending a long streak of appearances last year started with making a change.

“Quite honestly, there was a stretch where we weren’t a very good basketball team,” Rucker said. “We weren’t a very together basketball team. All the things that we have tried to pride ourselves in, we just weren’t doing, and I give a lot of credit to our seniors and juniors for deciding that they had to change and that we had to change I should say. And we started practicing better, we started playing harder. And we became a defense first team as opposed to trying to out score teams.”

Underwood, meanwhile, lost All-Conference junior Jack Vanfossan to a pain-inducing left leg injury early in the fourth, which hurt the Eagles. Head coach Brad Baum said they were still able to battle, but couldn’t get past the Cardinals’ pressure.

“Their pressure half court defense obviously gave us fits, so we couldn’t get in some of the sets that we wanted to run, and whenever we would get consecutive buckets, get into right around single digits, they’d go on a run, they’d execute and that was (the difference), they executed better than we did.”

Baum added that the Eagles success (19-4, 13-3 WIC) started with the seniors.

“Korey Pressgrove, he doesn’t really play, but he’s high energy he loves showing up and that rubs off on on the other players,” Underwood’s head coach added. “And Alex Ravlin, you can’t say enough about him, and it’s not just in basketball, it’s in all sports. It’s walking down the halls at school. He’s a class act, and he leads this team and that kind of fed off to the success we were able to have.”

Treynor advances to Saturday’s 2A-8 Substate final at Central Lyon at 7 p.m.

Dickerson and Young both said the Cardinals need to stay together, work hard and play defense to return to the state tournament.

Rucker agreed, adding, “We think we’re a team that knows who we are. And it took us longer than normal to get to that point, but the important part is that we’re here now.”

Treynor (17-6) 22;15;11;15 — 63

Underwood (19-4) 14;10;13;16 — 53