Boys Basketball: Trojans overcome slow start to reach semis

Tri-Center boys basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Woodbine, 51-45, in the Class 1A District 16 quarterfinals at home on Monday.

The Trojans trailed 11-6 after the first quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 40-36 after three quarters. Tri-Center didn't take the lead until five minutes were left in the game.

"The first-round game is always the most difficult," Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. "There's a lot of jitters and different things. Our guys really stayed tough when things we're going our way. Just really played well down the stretch."

Tri-Center was led in scoring by senior Jaxon Johnson, who dropped 20 points. He hit six 3s.

"He's a very good shooter," Harder said. "He hit some really big shots in the game."

Two of his 3s came in the fourth quarter that helped the Trojans take the lead.

Junior Michael Turner finished with 11, junior Kent Elliott totaled eight, sophomore Christian Dahir finished with five, senior Jaxyn Valdez tallied four and sophomore Zach Murley finished with two.

"We started defending better is what it came down to," Harder said. "We made a couple adjustments at halftime and our guys really bought into our game plan. Once we got the lead we just didn't give it back. Our guys are really good in close games and we knew if we could just get the lead we knew we could get enough stops and buckets to win."

The Trojans are now 12-9 on the season.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at West Harrison in the District 16 semifinals.

Woodbine (12-9) 11 13 16 5 -- 45

Tri-Center (12-9) 6 16 14 15 -- 51