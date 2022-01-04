Boys basketball: Underwood rallies past TJ late

Thomas Jefferson boys basketball held a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Monday's road game but were outscored 12-7 over the final eight minutes in a 52-49 loss.

The Yellow Jackets led 15-13 after the first quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 42-40 after three quarters.

Underwood sophomore Jack Vanfossan led the Eagles in scoring with 17 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Junior Alex Ravlin scored 13 and swiped three steals, and sophomore Mason Boothby added 11 points and swiped three steals.

Thomas Jefferson was led in scoring by sophomore Jordan Dewaele, who scored 12. Junior Jayden Kapels added 11, and senior Austin Schubert finished with 10.

"Really good back-and-forth game where we had to bear down every possession on both ends of the court," Underwood head coach Brad Blum said. "I am happy with how we competed and kept our composure down the stretch."

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at home against Tri-Center. Underwood will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Treynor.