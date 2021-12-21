Boys Basketball: Underwood wins defensive battle

Underwood boys basketball head coach Brad Blum said he expected two strong defenses in Tuesday's home game against Tri-Center. The Underwood Eagles defense showed that holding the Trojans to just six points in the first and third quarters in a 50-39 win.

Jack Vanfossan recorded a double-double for the fifth consecutive game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

"We were expecting a defensive battle and I am proud of the way our boys rose to the challenge and locked in on the defensive end," Blum said.

Josh Ravlin scored 11 points and dished out four responds and Mason Boothby scored 10 for the Eagles.

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Jaxon Johnson and Michael Turner who scored eight points each.

Underwood will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at home against Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center will play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Riverside.