 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Boys Basketball: Underwood wins defensive battle

  • Updated
  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

Underwood boys basketball head coach Brad Blum said he expected two strong defenses in Tuesday's home game against Tri-Center. The Underwood Eagles defense showed that holding the Trojans to just six points in the first and third quarters in a 50-39 win.

Jack Vanfossan recorded a double-double for the fifth consecutive game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. 

"We were expecting a defensive battle and I am proud of the way our boys rose to the challenge and locked in on the defensive end," Blum said. 

Josh Ravlin scored 11 points and dished out four responds and Mason Boothby scored 10 for the Eagles. 

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Jaxon Johnson and Michael Turner who scored eight points each. 

Underwood will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at home against Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center will play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Riverside. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

The Abraham Lincoln basketball teams defeated Sioux City West on Friday at home, with the girls team winning 65-43 and the boys winning 79-42.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert