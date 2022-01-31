 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Vikings overcome slow start in win

  • 0
AHSTW logo

AHSTW logo

Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW boys basketball overcame a first-quarter deficit on Saturday at home to defeat Exitra-EHX 81-65. 

The Vikings trialled 19-17 after the first quarter before taking a 42-37 lead by halftime and a 70-59 lead by the end of the third. AHSTW outscored Exira-EHK 11-6 in the fourth quarter. 

The Vikings are now 17-0. 

Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW in points with 30 after hitting six 3s. Brayden Lund scored 21 and hauled in seven boards and Raydden Grobe scored 17. 

Cole Scheffler scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds, swiped seven steals and dished out five assists. 

Exira-EHK (10-6) 19 18 22 6 -- 65

AHSTW (17-0) 17 25 28 11 -- 81

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert