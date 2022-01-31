Boys Basketball: Vikings overcome slow start in win

Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW boys basketball overcame a first-quarter deficit on Saturday at home to defeat Exitra-EHX 81-65.

The Vikings trialled 19-17 after the first quarter before taking a 42-37 lead by halftime and a 70-59 lead by the end of the third. AHSTW outscored Exira-EHK 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings are now 17-0.

Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW in points with 30 after hitting six 3s. Brayden Lund scored 21 and hauled in seven boards and Raydden Grobe scored 17.

Cole Scheffler scored five points, grabbed seven rebounds, swiped seven steals and dished out five assists.

Exira-EHK (10-6) 19 18 22 6 -- 65

AHSTW (17-0) 17 25 28 11 -- 81