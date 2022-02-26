BOYS BASKETBALL: West Harrison shocks AHSTW, ends Vikings season

Class 1A No. 2 AHSTW boys basketball gave up a 12-0 run in the first quarter and a 15-2 run in the second quarter and could never recover in a 59-55 loss to West Harrison on Friday night at Thomas Jefferson in the Class 1A Substate 8 championship.

The loss ends the Vikings’ season with a 23-2 record, one game short of the state tournament.

“I’m hurting really bad for my kids,” AHSTW head coach GG Harris said. “I thought we played really hard. It’s a good team, we know they’re a good team. They made more plays than we did throughout the entire game. We cut it to eight a couple different times, really couldn’t get over the hump. Once we did get it over the hump, you’re under a minute. Then you’re fighting time.

“My guys never gave up. They’re never going to give up. You have to tip your hat to them. They made plays and knocked down free throws. We didn’t shoot very well so that really hurts you. Then you have to overplay on defense so you’re going to give up some easy ones at times. Overall we played our butts off. I love my team, I’m just hurting for them.”

AHSTW started off by trading buckets with the Hawkeyes, scoring off a slam dunk from junior Kyle Sternberg and a bucket from junior Brayden Lund to give the Vikings a 6-3 lead.

But the Hawkeyes responded with a 12-0 run, with West Harrison junior Mason King scoring six straight points.

West Harrison continued to roll in the second quarter.

AHSTW started the second on a 6-3 run after Sternberg, senior Raydden Grobe and junior Cole Scheffler all found the bottom of the net.

But West Harrison hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-2 run to stretch the lead to double digits.

By the end of the first half, the Hawkeyes led 31-16.

AHSTW outscored West Harrison 17-14 in the third quarter with a dunk from Grobe and a 3 from Scheffler highlighting the quarter. But, West Harrison still led 45-33 with eight minutes left.

Grobe scored the first two buckets of the fourth to spark a 9-5 run to make the score 50-41.

The two teams then traded buckets, but the Vikings never cut the lead to closer than five points until late and the Hawkeyes were able to hold on for the win.

Grobe led AHSTW with 16 points, Sternberg added 11 and Lund finished with 11.

“They doubled harder and quicker than what we were ready for,” Harris said. “We practiced and talked about it. You can always simulate the other team. They do, what they do very well. They doubled down really quick on us and they got their hands on a lot of balls, which made passes out to the perimeter a little slower, easier close outs for them which made it tougher for us to catch, shoot or repenetrate.

"They did a really nice job of closing on us from the insdie out and then we did get outside they rebounded really well. When you miss it you didn’t get second chance opportunities.”

This was the final game for two Vikings seniors – Jace Peterson and Grobe.