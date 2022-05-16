BOYS GOLF: Falcons end season at districts

St. Albert boys golf saw its season end on Monday at the Class 1A Boys District Golf Meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison after placing 10th out of 11 teams.

The Falcons shot a 381 as a team.

Lane Sundberg led St. Albert with an 85, Alex Gast shot a 99, Sam Gubbles carded a 97, Gavin Sommerville shot a 100, Nate Kay finished with a 110 and Camren Mardesen tallied a 114.

Akron Westfield won the meet with a 353, and Tabor Fremont-Mills came in second with a 355.

St. Mary's Mason Laven was the medalist with a score of 80, and Kingsley Pierson's Emerson Pratt was runner-up with a score of 80. Laven scored better on the tie-breaking holes.