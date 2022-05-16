 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS GOLF

BOYS GOLF: Falcons end season at districts

  • 0
St. Albert Logo

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert boys golf saw its season end on Monday at the Class 1A Boys District Golf Meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison after placing 10th out of 11 teams.

The Falcons shot a 381 as a team.

Lane Sundberg led St. Albert with an 85, Alex Gast shot a 99, Sam Gubbles carded a 97, Gavin Sommerville shot a 100, Nate Kay finished with a 110 and Camren Mardesen tallied a 114.

Akron Westfield won the meet with a 353, and Tabor Fremont-Mills came in second with a 355.

St. Mary's Mason Laven was the medalist with a score of 80, and Kingsley Pierson's Emerson Pratt was runner-up with a score of 80. Laven scored better on the tie-breaking holes.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert