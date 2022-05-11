BOYS GOLF: Falcons fly to districts

St. Albert boys golf is headed to the district golf meet after placing third in sectionals on Wednesday at Boyer Valley. The Falcons shot a 351 as a team.

Boyer Valley took first as the host with a 322, allowing a third team to qualify and CAM shot a 350 to finish second.

"To be honest, I knew it was always reachable. It just didn't look like we were going to get there based on our season scores," St. Albert head coach Mike Klusman said about the Falcons' chance to qualify headed into the tournament.

"That was 50 strokes better than what we did in the Hawk 10 last week. It was a really nice surprise. We had three personal bests today, which was awesome."

Senior Lane Sundberg shot an 80 to place third and lead St. Albert, junior Gavin Sommerville shot a career-best score of 89 and junior Sam Gubbels also had his best score after carding a 90. Senior Alex Gast carded a 92, senior Cameren Mardensen finished with a 93 and senior Nate Kay finished with a 101.

St. Albert will compete in the district meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison with a spot at state on the line.

"We have some course familiarity there," Klusman said about the district meet. "We have a chance. We're one of the teams there so you never know."

Tri-Center placed fourth as a team with a 364, AHSTW came in sixth with a 432 and Riverside did not post a team score.

Senior Cade Carmen led Tri-Center with a score of 89 to place 11th, senior Grant Way shot 91, senior Jaxon Johnson carded a 92, senior Brecken Freeberg finished with a 92, senior Alex Corrin scored 103 and junior Michael Turner tallied a 104.

Sophomore Nate Jorgensen led AHSTW with a 93, freshman Tyson Osbahr shot 103, freshman Aiden Akers finished with a 116, freshman Zeb Hall shot a 120 and freshman Zach Nielsen finished with a 122.

Griswold's Kamron Brownlee and Caleb Oakleaf qualified individually for districts.