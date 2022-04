Glenwood boys golf made easy work of Red Oak in Tuesday's road match, with all six Ram golfers scoring better than or equal to Red Oak's best golfer.

Tye Nebel shot a 41 to place first, Brady Aistrope shot a 42 for second, Tommy Johnson scored a 43, Favin Schau shot a 44, Braden Sneed carded a 44 and Jacob Mitchell totaled a 51.

Glenwood is now 2-0 on the season after defeating Clarinda on Monday.

Glenwood will be in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a tournament in Shenandoah.