BOYS GOLF: Greenwood brothers lead LC over Glenwood; area golf wrap

Lewis Central boys golf edged Glenwood 167-170 on the road on Monday after Jordan and Payton Greenwood took the top two spots.

Senior Jordan Greenwood shot a 36 to finish as the medalist, junior Payton Greenwood tallied a 40 to finish runner-up, junior Lucas Campbell finished with a 45, senior Jack Robbins earned a 46, senior Aiden Shipman finished with a 49 and senior Tyler Doremus collected a 58.

Senior Tommy Johnson led Glenwood, shooting a 41, senior Tye Nebel tallied a 42, junior Braden Snead finished with a 43, junior Gavin Schau collected a 44, senior Brady Aistrope carded a 46 and senior Jacob Mitchell shot a 46.

Lewis Central is in action next at 3:30 on Thursday in a triangular at Carroll. Glenwood will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Clarinda.

Tri-Center defeats Missouri Valley

Tri-Center defeated Missouri Valley 182-193 on the road after senior Grant Way shot a 41 to finish runner-up.

Senior Jaxon Johnson finished with a 43, senior Cade Carman finished with a 49, junior Michael Turner shot a 49, senior Alex Corrin collected a 49 and senior Brecken Freeberg tallied a 53.

Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis was the medalist with a score of 40.

Treynor defeats Audubon

Treynor defeated Audubon 172-192 on Monday. All four scorers for the Cardinals shot before 45, including sophomore Ethan Konz, who finished runner-up with a 41.

Senior Ryan McIntyre shot a 43, senior Ryan Jonz totaled a 44, sophomore Aaron Ehmke tallied a 44, senior Gabe Travis collected a 50 and Alex Mass finished with a 52.

Audubon's Jay Remsburg was the medalist with a score of 41.

Underwood sneaks by IKM-Manning

Underwood earned a home win on Monday, defeating IKM-Manning 191-197.

Junior Wyatt Muchholdt led the Eagles with a 44 to finish runner-up, junior Walker Ausdemore shot a 47, sophomore Danny Stein finished with a 50, sophomore Will Tiarks tallied a 50, sophomore Owen Larsen finished with a 52 and senior Kaiden Rodenburg collected a 54.

IKM-Manning's Max Nielsen finished as the medalist with a 39.

AHSTW falls to East Mills

AHSTW fell to East Mills 192-226 on Monday.

AHSTW sophomore Nate Jorgensen shot a 47 to lead the Vikings, Zeb Hall tallied a 55, freshman Tyson Osbahr collected a 61, sophomore Logan Heller finished with a 63, sophomore Wyatt Evans recorded a 66 and freshman Aiden Akers totaled a 66.

East Mills' Anthony Anderson finished as the medalist with a 45 and Lincoln Palmer was the runner-up with a 46.