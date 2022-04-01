BOYS GOLF: Greenwood brothers lead Titans to opening win

Lewis Central boys golf opened the season with a win over Clarinda on Friday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs after brothers Jordan and Payton Greenwood finished first and second respectively.

The Titans defeated the Cardinals 167-199.

"It was a good first meet," Lewis Central co-head coach Steve Koester said. "Our boys had a few rough holes starting out, but settled in nicely. We're looking forward to warmer weather as the season goes on."

Jordan Greenwood led all golfers with a scored of 38 and Payton carded a 39.

Lucas Campbell scored a 45, Tyler Doremus scored a 46 and Jack Robbins finished with a 46.

Clarinda was led by Cooper Neal who scored a 49.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Fox Run Golf Course against Denison-Schleswig.