BOYS GOLF: Greenwood qualifies for state

Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood accomplished his season-long goal on Monday at the Class 3A District Meet at Spencer Golf and Country Club. Greenwood shot a 75 to finish second individually, qualifying for the state tournament.

Greenwood will compete in the state tournament starting on May 23 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

"It's a great feeling going to state for the first time," he said. "Completing that goal is really nice. At state, I just want to do the best I can. If that's good then that's awesome and if it's not good, I made it there, so it doesn't really matter.

"Just finishing my off my senior season and making state makes it extra special. ... On the front nine, the kids in my group were really hot, so I kind of got nervous because I didn't know how it was going to finish. I hit the back nine, found a little grove. Knowing that I was only one stroke behind the guy that made a lot of birdies definitely gives me confidence."

For the rest of the Titans, the season came to an end on Monday. Lewis Central finished fourth as a team with a team score of 337.

Spencer won the meet with a score of 312, and MOC and Webster City tied for second with scores of 320.

Spencer's Andrew Hough won the meet with a score of 74.

Payton Greenwood shot an 85 to place 20th, Lucas Campbell totaled an 88 to take 22nd, Aiden Shipman shot 89 to finish 24th, Ethan Peterson finished with a 95 to place 31st and Jack Robbins scored 102 to take 33rd.

"Jordan played well," co-head coach Steve Koester said. "He had chances for some birdies that didn't drop for him. Team played to their average. They knew we had to find soe strokes to get rid of and it just didn't happen today. I'm very proud of the team this year and our accomplishments. I'm going to miss our seniors. They have been a pleasure to coach these four years."

The other seniors besides Jordan Greenwood were Shipman, Robbins, Tyler Doremus, Harrison Sprecher and Colton Mings.