Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood is tied for ninth place following the first day of the Class 3A state golf championship at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.

Greenwood shot an 80 over 18 holes to finish in a five-way tie for ninth. Waverly-Shell Rock senior Hogan Hansen leads the field with a score of 69.

Greenwood's best holes came on hole four and 18, where he birdied.

The tournament will resume for the final day on Tuesday at 9 a.m.