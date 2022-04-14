 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS GOLF

BOYS GOLF: Greenwood wins LC Invite

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood led the Titans to a victory at the Lewis Central Invite on Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course after shooting a 76 to claim the individual medal. 

The Titans shot a 338 as a team, Glenwood shot a 354 to take third and St. Albert totaled a 367 to place fourth. 

Lewis Central junior Payton Greenwood shot a 79 to finish runner-up to his brother, St. Albert senior Lane Sundberg carded an 84 to finish fifth, Glenwood junior Braden Sneed shot an 84 to take sixth, St. Albert senior Camren Mardesen totaled an 89 to place eighth, Glenwood senior Jacob Mitchell shot an 89 for ninth and Glenwood senior Tommy Johnson rounded out the placers with a 90 for 10th. 

Lewis Central's Lucas Campbell shot a 90, Aiden Shipmann totaled a 93, Colton Mings tallied a 96 and Tyler Doremus finished with a 111. 

St. Albert's Gavin Sommerville shot a 95, Sam Gubbels carded a 99, Alex Gast shot a 101 and Nate Kat finished with 117. 

Glenwood's Gavin Schau shot a 91, Brady Aistrope finished with a 96 and Wyatt Madison scored 113. 

Lewis Central and St. Albert is in action next at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Omaha Bryan Invite and Glenwood will play next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Harlan. 

